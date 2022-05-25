CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced 12 students from the Metro Valley as regional winners of his office’s sixth Kids Kick Opioids contest, a competition designed to spur creativity and raise awareness of prescription painkiller abuse.
Regional winners are:
Jonathan Easter, of Hurricane Middle School in Putnam County
Mia Carper, of West Teays Elementary School in Putnam County
Kenzie Hendrenand Erin Walls, of Winfield Middle School in Putnam County
Tyler Kinghorn, of Village of Baboursville Elementary School in Cabell County
Tori Smith, Alexander Valleau, and Bayla Harrison, of Andrew Jackson Middle School in Kanawha County
Rachel McClanahan and Kristine Ashby, of Sissonville Middle School in Kanawha County
Kaylee Roland and Alyssa Staley, of Buffalo Middle School in Wayne County
“These entries demonstrate the immense creativity and talent of our students,” Morrisey said in a news release. “In some instances, their designs also reveal the heartbreaking situations that some students experience at home. Drug abuse continues to needlessly claim too many lives, and our hope is the entries from these talented students will bring greater awareness and change.”
The Attorney General received a total of 2,798 entries from 2,876 students at 78 middle and elementary schools across West Virginia. The submissions included a mix of drawings, poems and other designs aimed at promoting awareness.
Judges recognized winning entries from 79 students overall. Those designs will be displayed in the State Capitol in the fall.
The statewide winner and runner up will be announced soon. The statewide winning entry will appear in newspapers across West Virginia as the Attorney General’s next public service announcement.
The West Virginia Board of Pharmacy, West Virginia Association of School Nurses and the Capitol Police assisted the Attorney General in judging the public service announcement contest.
