CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced 10 students from Metro Valley as regional winners of the office’s seventh Kids Kick Opioids contest, a competition designed to spur creativity and raise awareness of prescription painkiller abuse.
Regional winners are:
Emily Morgan, of Nichols Elementary School in Cabell County
Alyson Bowe, Aubrey Kinkade and Bayla Harrison, of Andrew Jackson Middle School in Kanawha County
Julia Smith, Jenna-Claire Thompson and Beckett Stout, of Hurricane Middle School in Putnam County
Gavin Krofcheck, of Winfield Middle School in Putnam County
Kara Kinser and Alexis Mounts, of Buffalo Middle School in Wayne County
“Drug abuse needlessly claims too many lives, and our hope is the entries from these artistic students will bring greater awareness and change — these entries really showcase the tremendous talent of our elementary and middle school participants,” Morrisey said in a news release. “These artworks underscore the impact of the opioid epidemic on our young students. They are growing up in a time when drug abuse runs rampant. Our hope is their artwork will bring about greater awareness and a renewed commitment to change.”
Morrisey’s office received a total of 2,347 entries from 2,450 students at 66 middle and elementary schools across West Virginia. The submissions included a mix of drawings, poems and other designs aimed at promoting awareness.
Judges recognized winning entries from 65 students overall. Those designs will be displayed in the State Capitol in the fall.
The statewide winner and runner up will be announced soon. That winning entry will appear in newspapers across West Virginia as the attorney general’s next public service announcement.
The West Virginia Board of Pharmacy, West Virginia Association of School Nurses and the Capitol Police assisted the attorney general in judging the public service announcement contest.
