CHARLESTON — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet with Metro Valley residents this month to discuss consumer-related issues and answer questions.

“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Morrisey said in a news release. “Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”

Danielle Adams, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below:

  • May 5: Noon to 1 p.m. — Putnam County Public Library, 4219 WV-34, Hurricane
  • May 14: Noon to 1 p.m. — Ceredo-Kenova Memorial Library, 1200 Oak St., Kenova
  • May 19: Noon to 1 p.m. — Panera Bread outdoor patio, 65 Liberty Square, Hurricane
  • May 20: Noon to 1 p.m. — Putnam County Chamber of Commerce, 971 WV-34, Hurricane
  • May 21: Noon to 1 p.m. — Wayne Public Library, 325 Keyser St., Wayne
  • May 25: Noon to 1 p.m. — Milton Public Library, 1140 Smith St., Milton
  • May 28: Noon to 1 p.m. — Putnam County Public Library, 4219 WV-34, Hurricane

For information on additional requirements specific to any location, attendees are encouraged to contact Danielle Adams at 304-989-3506.

