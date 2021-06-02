CHARLESTON — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet with Metro Valley residents in June to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.
“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Morrisey said in a news release. “Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”
Danielle Adams, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below:
- June 15: 11 a.m. to noon — Putnam County Public Library, 4219 WV-34, Hurricane
- June 16: 11 a.m. to noon — Ceredo-Kenova Memorial Library, 1200 Oak St., Kenova
- June 22: 11 a.m. to noon — Milton Public Library, 1140 Smith St., Milton
- June 24: 11 a.m. to noon — Wayne Public Library, 325 Keyser St., Wayne
- June 29: 11 a.m. to noon — South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave., South Charleston
- June 30: 11 a.m. to noon — Putnam County Public Library, 4219 WV-34, Hurricane
For information on additional requirements specific to any in-person location, attendees are encouraged to contact Adams at 304-989-3506.