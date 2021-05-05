An aircraft maintenance operation will soon be setting up shop at Yeager Airport’s general aviation area, following approval Wednesday of a lease agreement by the Charleston airport’s governing board.
PF Flyers Inc. will open a branch of its Greenville, South Carolina, aircraft and avionics repair and installation center near the Woody Williams Military Flight Operations Center and Capital Jet Center.
PF Flyers is a Federal Aviation Administration-certified Part 145 repair station, qualifying it to repair and modify aircraft and install and maintain avionic equipment. The company is also authorized to repair and service the airframe parachute system used by Cirrus, the aircraft to be operated by Marshall University’s flight school, opening this fall at Yeager’s general aviation area.
The company gets its name from the Pruden family, which launched the business in 1999. Its new branch at Yeager will be the company’s first satellite operation.
Recent passage of Senate Bill 305, which exempts aircraft maintenance operators from consumer sales and service taxes, as they are in neighboring states, played a role in the company’s decision to locate a branch at Yeager, according to airport officials.
“PF Flyers is going to be a great addition to Yeager Airport,” said Nick Keller, the Charleston airport’s director and CEO. “Their commitment to customers and dedication to their craft is top notch.”