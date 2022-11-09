The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Caden Beam of Winfield High School Football is Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.’s Male Gamer of the Week.

Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s male Gamer of the Week award to Caden Beam of Winfield Football.

Caden Beam has had a great comeback season this year for the surging Winfield Generals. After a season-ending injury last season, Beam has rushed for 1,037 yards and 15 touchdowns on 141 carries through 9 games this season. The senior had a career day against Sissonville earlier this season, rushing for 5 touchdowns in the first half.

AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor at Potential Plus at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.

