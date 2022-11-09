Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s male Gamer of the Week award to Caden Beam of Winfield Football.
Caden Beam has had a great comeback season this year for the surging Winfield Generals. After a season-ending injury last season, Beam has rushed for 1,037 yards and 15 touchdowns on 141 carries through 9 games this season. The senior had a career day against Sissonville earlier this season, rushing for 5 touchdowns in the first half.
“He is a great kid, hard worker, very smart and has turned into a really good leader for us. From Day 1 when I got the job, he has been instrumental for us in building this culture of winning, hard work and toughness. I am very proud of what he has been able to accomplish coming back from a season-ending injury last year, rehabbing like crazy, lifting weights and running extra. It is really paying off for him,” said head coach Eddie Smolder.
Beam started playing football in youth league as a lineman, but by middle school moved into the backfield as a running back.
Beam attributes a lot of his success this season to the play of the line, and his new focus on recovery after rehabbing his injury. For role models, Beam said that he really liked to watch Ezekiel Elliot run when he was at Ohio State, and closer to home he has had his family and older brother to look up to. In addition to football, Beam is a member of National Honor Society, Beta Club, and a member of Student Council.
Winfield capped off their best regular season in over 10 years on Friday night with a 39-8 victory over Point Pleasant. Winfield won 9 straight games, defeating all AA opponents on the schedule, and outscoring opponents 262-45 in their last 5-games. Winfield finished the regular season with a 9-1 record and secured the first seed in the AA state playoffs. The Generals will host Logan (6-4) in the first round of the playoffs on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named in next week’s Male Gamer of the Week Sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc., and The Putnam Herald.
AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor at Potential Plus at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
