Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Male Gamer of the Week award to Abram Bias of the Winfield High School Swim Team.
Bias helped lead Winfield to a fourth-place finish at the Region IV Championships last weekend. The junior swam two personal-best times to take second place in the 100 Free and 200 Free in a time of 49.94 and 1:52, respectively. He also swam strong legs for Winfield’s 200 Medley and 200 Free relay teams.
“My season has been going well. I’ve improved my 100 Free over the last few weeks,” said Bias, who broke the school record in the 100 Freestyle this past weekend.
Bias has been building toward another state meet appearance and is looking to improve on his previous performances at the state meet. The week before regionals, he swam a then-personal-best time of 50.71 at the Putnam County Championships, so with personal-best times in consecutive weeks he appears to be peaking at the right time.
“Abram is a good team leader. He always shows up to practices ready to swim. He is encouraging to other swimmers and is always happy to teach and demonstrate technique for newer swimmers and sets a good example,” said coach Mike Bordenet.
Bias started swimming in grade school and has been competing in the sport ever since. He says he likes that the sport is individual but has a team element with relay teams and scoring. Bias’s appreciation for the team element of the sport is evident to his coaches. Coach Bordenet mentioned, “Abram also cares about his relay teams and is hoping he can help get the relays to the State Swim Meet.”
When discussing his swimming influences, Bias pointed to his WV Wild training partner Bradley Boyd as well as his high school coach Bordenet and WV Wild club coach Erin Ballard for helping him improve and stay motivated.
Winfield and Bias will be back in action Feb. 17-18 at the State Swim Meet in Morgantown.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named in next week’s male Gamer of the Week Sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc., and The Putnam Herald.
AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor at Potential Plus at Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc.
AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor at Potential Plus at Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.