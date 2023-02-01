The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Abram Bias of the Winfield High School Swim Team is Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.’s Male Gamer of the Week.

 Courtesy of Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.

Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Male Gamer of the Week award to Abram Bias of Winfield Swim.

Bias has been leading the way for the Winfield Generals in the pool this season. The senior won the 200 Free Style and 100 Fly at the Cardinal Conference Championships this weekend in a time of 1:56.77 and 59.15, respectively.

AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor at Potential Plus at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.

