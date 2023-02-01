Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Male Gamer of the Week award to Abram Bias of Winfield Swim.
Bias has been leading the way for the Winfield Generals in the pool this season. The senior won the 200 Free Style and 100 Fly at the Cardinal Conference Championships this weekend in a time of 1:56.77 and 59.15, respectively.
“My season has been going well! I broke my school record in the 100 Free at the WV Wild MLK Meet. Then I would like to break the 50 Free record before the end of the year,” said Bias.
Bias is currently ranked in the top 10 in the state across all classes in the 50, 100, and 200 Free Style. His school record time in the 100 Free of 49.78 currently has him 7th in the state.
“Abram’s hard work is paying off not just for himself, but also in bringing up his teammates to help them qualify for Regional and State Meets. Abram is a leader on the team and helps teach and push other swimmers to perform at their best. He is a good person to be around and we enjoy watching him compete,” said Head Swim Coach Mike Bordenet.
Bias started swimming at a young age, when his parents were having him try different sports, and he fell in love with it.
“My favorite part is that you are on a team, but in the end all that matters is you going against your own time, just trying to go that little bit faster,” said Bias.
Bias says that former teammates Randy Keener and Henry Sheils are two of his biggest role models. “They were both extremely good, and I strive to be like them,” he said.
In addition to swim, Bias is a member of the band at Winfield and a member of the National Technical Honor Society at the trade school. Bias will continue his swimming career this fall at Frostburg State University, where he plans to major in biology and minor in wildlife and fisheries.
The Generals will be back in action on Saturday for the WV Region IV Championships.
AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor at Potential Plus at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
