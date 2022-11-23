Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s male Gamer of the Week award to Bray Boggs of Winfield Football.
Bray Boggs had an impressive season for the 10-2 Winfield Generals football team this year. The senior rushed for over a thousand yards and 18 touchdowns. Boggs was part of a two-headed attack with fullback Caden Beam, who also rushed for a thousand yards this season.
“Bray is a great athlete and leader. More importantly, he is a great human being. It was a privilege to coach him and he will be greatly missed next season,” said head coach Eddie Smolder.
Boggs attributes a lot of the team’s success to the coaching staff and the culture that has been created this season. The returning first-team, all-Cardinal Conference and honorable mention all-state performer last season said, “As a team we totally bought into the process, and it’s a great culture we created. I have had fun going out four days a week to practice, and then being able to put on a show on Friday nights for everybody, so it’s just been a real fun time. Lots of memories have been made.”
Boggs started playing football when he was 5 years old, and started out playing on the line. Over the years, he eventually moved into the backfield. He says he likes how football is a bunch of small battles — the accumulation of which determines the winner. Boggs didn’t have to look far for role models and credits his family with providing a great example for him in life and athletics. In addition to football, Boggs is the student body president, a leader of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and a member of National Honor Society at Winfield High School. Boggs plans to study political science, and potentially go to law school. In addition to academic studies, he is also very interested in getting into officiating high school football games.
Winfield finished their season in the quarterfinals on Friday night. The team went 10-2 this season, winning the Cardinal Conference, and securing the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.
“We had a great season and I am very proud of our team and coaches for chasing perfection. From doing that, we found excellence. I appreciate the school and community getting behind us and glad they got to experience Winfield football winning again. I am honored to be the head coach of Winfield football and look forward to future success,” said head coach Eddie Smolder.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named in next week’s male Gamer of the Week Sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc., and The Putnam Herald.
AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor at Potential Plus at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor at Potential Plus at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.