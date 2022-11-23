The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Bray Boggs.png

Bray Boggs of Winfield Football is Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.’s Male Gamer of the Week.

 Courtesy of Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc.

Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s male Gamer of the Week award to Bray Boggs of Winfield Football.

Bray Boggs had an impressive season for the 10-2 Winfield Generals football team this year. The senior rushed for over a thousand yards and 18 touchdowns. Boggs was part of a two-headed attack with fullback Caden Beam, who also rushed for a thousand yards this season.

AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor at Potential Plus at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.