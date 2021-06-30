Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Male Gamer of the Week to Ismael Borrero of the Hurricane High School Baseball Team.
Borrero has been a standout on the mound for Hurricane this year with an impressive 8-0 record as a starter. Hurricane’s ace pitched the state tournament semi-final game vs. St. Albans, and held the Red Dragons to 5 runs through 6 innings to help send Hurricane to the championship game. He was later named to the All-Tournament team for the performance.
Borrero discussed his success this season, saying, “I have just been throwing strikes and letting my defense work. Got a lot of good players on the field.” He continued discussing baseball saying, “I like how you can control the game with pitching, come up in crucial moments, and just knowing my teammates are there.”
Hurricane High School Baseball Coach, Brian Sutphin, on Borrero “Ismael is a dream to coach. He is great athlete who always brings a positive attitude and ready to improve. He gives you everything he’s got every time he is on the mound and always looking to pick up his teammates.”
Hurricane finished the year with a 33-2 record, falling just short of Bridgeport in the state championship game.
“It’s been great, everybody’s been playing together, our chemistry is great, and everybody believes in each other,” Borrero said.
Borrero naturally gravitated toward sports at a young age and says his dad has been a major influence.
“My dad never pushed me into sports or baseball, but he always supported me and would be out their throwing the football or baseball.”
The junior was also the starting quarterback at Hurricane this year.
