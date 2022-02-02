Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Male Gamer of the Week award to Brad Boyd of Hurricane High School Swim.
Boyd had a great performance at the Mountain State Athletic Conference. Boyd won the 100 Yard Free in a season-best time of 49.64 and took second place in a personal best time of 2:01 in the 200 Yard Individual Medley. The junior is currently ranked in the top 10 in the state in 7 events, including a No. 3 ranking in the 200 Yard Individual Medley.
“Brad continues to impress me with his continued hard work and dedication to the sport. He spends countless hours in and out of the pool to improve himself. He does It with no complaints and is also able to excel in the classroom. I’m excited to see what he does this year and I’m glad I get to be with him when he does it,” said coach Jon Boyd.
Brad Boyd started swimming during the summer swim season at Sleepy Hollow when he was 6 years old. Later, he started taking lessons at the YMCA, joined the West Virginia Wild swim team, and started training more year-round.
“I like the competition, the fun places I get to go, and the people I’ve met through swimming. I am thankful for my parents, coaches, and teammates that make it fun through all the hard work,” said Boyd.
A lot of Boyd’s goals this season still lie ahead. He is looking for another strong showing at the Region IV and State Championship Meets. Boyd is no stranger to the State Meet, he won the 500 Yard Free his freshman year in 2020.
Hurricane will be back in action on Feb. 5 at the Region IV Championship Meet at Marshall.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named in next week’s Male Gamer of the Week Sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc., and The Putnam Herald.
AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor at Potential Plus at Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.