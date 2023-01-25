Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 58F. SE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Cloudy skies early with periods of light rain and snow later at night. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 40%.
Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Male Gamer of the Week to Brad Boyd of Hurricane Swim.
Boyd has already posted some fast times this year. Boyd is leading the state in the 100 Back Stroke in a time of 53.96 and the 500 Free Style in a time of 4:59.85. The senior also has top 5 performances in the 50, 100, and 200 Free Style and 50 Back Stroke.
“Brad's in a unique situation this year as he is the only boy on our team. He is always ready to work and puts in a lot of time in the pool and conditioning. He swims six days a week, works out at the gym two to three days per week, and trains year-round,” said Head Swim Coach John Boyd.
Boyd is looking to improve on his placing at last year’s WVSSAC State Championships, where he finished second in the 100 Free Style and 200 Individual Medley.
“This season has been going really well; I have been dropping a lot of fast times and recently swam the fastest time in the 100 Back Stroke this season. I am excited for championship season to begin,” said Boyd.
Championship season gets underway today with the Putnam County Championships, followed by Mountain State Athletic Conference Championships on Jan. 27, Region IV Championships on Feb. 4, and WVSSAC State Championships Feb. 16-18.
“I would like to win both of my events at the high school state championships and keep dropping time so that by the time I get in college, I will be in a better standing, so I can improve even more,” said Boyd.
Boyd will continue his swimming career this fall at the University of Kentucky, where he plans to study Information Communication Technology.
“I am excited to see what he does the rest of the season, and it has been a real joy to coach the past four years and I am looking forward to seeing what he can do in the future,” said Coach Boyd.
In addition to Swim, Boyd is a member of the National Honor Society at Hurricane.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named next week’s Male Gamer of the Week sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc., and The Putnam Herald.
AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor at Potential Plus at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.