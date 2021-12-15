Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Male Gamer of the Week award to Brandon Brown of Teays Valley Christian Basketball.
Brown crossed the 1,000-career-point mark in a 77-44 win against Victory Baptist Academy earlier this season. The senior is averaging 18.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 2.5 steals per game from his shooting guard position. Brown is the leading scorer for the 7-1 Teays Valley Christian basketball team.
“I think the season has been going well. I have been really focusing on crashing the boards to get a few more rebounds, and just doing what I can to help the team,” said Brown.
Coach James Christian said, “Brandon is a great senior leader, and has been mentoring our younger guys. He has a lot of experience, and always picks up his teammates. He is a good Christian guy and great member of the school.”
Brown started playing basketball when he was young, and says that it felt like a natural fit. The aspect he likes most about basketball is the ability to express oneself through all the options in every situation. His favorite player is Russel Westbrook, because of the intensity and passion that he plays with.
In addition to basketball, Brown is an active member in the National Honor Society at Teays Valley Christian. Brown has committed to play basketball next season for Tennessee Tech, where he plans to study business or sports management.
Teays Valley Christian will be back in action on Friday at 6:30 p.m. against Poca.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named in next week’s male Gamer of the Week Sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc., and The Putnam Herald.
AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor at Potential Plus at Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc.
