Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Male Gamer of the Week Award to Brogan Brown of Hurricane Baseball.
Brown has helped lead Hurricane to a 29-4 record this season. The senior first baseman has a .404 batting average, 39 runs scored, and has driven in 27 runs this season.
“Brogan is a team leader and just a flat-out winner. Simply put, he gives everything he has for his team every single day he gets an opportunity to play,” said Head Coach Brian Sutphin.
In the sectional championship game against Ripley, Brown had 3 hits in 4 at bats, including a triple and a home run.
“The season has been going well, and I feel like we are getting better every game. The hard work, and the extra hours put in outside of practice and games has really been paying off,” Brown said.
Brown started playing baseball when he was young, and says his father, who coached many of his travel ball teams, has been a great role model for him. He continued discussing the sport, saying the aspect he likes most about the sport is the time he gets to spend with his teammates during the long season.
In addition to baseball, Brown plays football and is a member of National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and Link Crew at Hurricane. Brown has committed to play football for the Marshall Thundering Herd this coming fall.
Looking forward to the rest of the season, Brown discussed the mission of making it back to the state tournament and winning the title. Last season, Hurricane fell to Bridgeport in the championship game. Hurricane was set to take on Cabell Midland in a best-of-three series for the Regional Championship May 23-25.
AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor at Potential Plus at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
