Brycen Brown 23.jpg

Brycen Brown of Winfield Baseball is Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc.'s Male Gamer of the Week.

 Brycen Brown of Winfield Baseball is Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.’s

Male Gamer of the Week. Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. | Submitted photo

Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Male Gamer of the Week award to Brycen Brown of Winfield Baseball.

Brown has been leading the way for the 9-5 Winfield Generals Baseball Team. Brown has a .447 batting average with 14 runs batted in, and a home run this season. The senior has also contributed on the mound, going 1-0 this season.

AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor at Potential Plus at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.

