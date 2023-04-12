Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Male Gamer of the Week award to Brycen Brown of Winfield Baseball.
Brown has been leading the way for the 9-5 Winfield Generals Baseball Team. Brown has a .447 batting average with 14 runs batted in, and a home run this season. The senior has also contributed on the mound, going 1-0 this season.
“Brycen has a perfect demeanor for baseball. Last year he struggled a little offensively, but you could never tell. This year he is leading our team in batting average and runs batted in and he is exactly the same. That consistent demeanor is what you need in baseball,” said Head Coach Will Issacs. “Leadership is about being consistent and being the same every day, and he does a great job with that.”
When discussing his success this season, Brown pointed to the work he has put in and the mentality he has when approaching the game, saying, “We do a lot of hitting and I have done a lot on my own just hitting off a tee….Baseball is a mental game, and as long as you are mentally there you can do whatever you want to do and succeed.”
Brown’s dad got him started in baseball when he was young and has been a mentor for him. Brown says baseball is the best sport he has played.
“I like the bond with teammates,” he said. “During the season you are almost with them more than you are with your family…it is just fun meeting new people, making new friends, and obviously playing on the field because not everything lasts forever.”
In addition to baseball, Brown was the starting quarterback at Winfield for their 10-2 run last season. He is also a member of National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, and Link Crew. Winfield’s next game will be at home on Friday at 7 p.m. vs. Point Pleasant.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named next week’s Male Gamer of the Week, sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc., and The Putnam Herald.
AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor at Potential Plus at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor at Potential Plus at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.