Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Male Gamer of the Week to Brycen Brown of the Winfield High School Football Team.
The Winfield Generals are on a two-game win streak after a 35-20 victory over Wayne on Friday Night. Junior Quarterback Brycen Brown completed 9 of 17 for 103 yards and a touchdown in the victory, and has completed 24 of 39, for 300 yards and 4 touchdowns during the streak.
The Generals are 2-2 this season, and 2-1 in the Cardinal league after snapping a 10-game loss streak that started in 2019.
“The first two games just didn’t go our way, but the team responded well last week and Friday we got a big win for the first time in over 600 days. Already you can tell the morale is a lot better now,” Brown said when discussing the season after the victory over Chapmanville.
“Brycen is the leader of the team, as your quarterback needs to be. Statistically, he had a great game last week against Chapmanville. He has a great work ethic and has improved a lot this year. He is just making better decisions, and we are trying to throw the ball more,” said Coach Snyder.
Brown always wanted to play football when he was young, but didn’t start playing until B-Team. He played running back through middle school, but changed positions after Coach Snyder told him that he thought he would be a natural at quarterback at the Generals youth football camp.
When discussing role models, Brown said he always looked up to his grandfather who passed away five years ago, saying “he was really supportive of everything I did, and it just helps me to know that he is watching.”
In addition to football, Brown plays baseball and is a member of LINK Crew at Winfield.
AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor at Potential Plus at Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc.
