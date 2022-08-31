Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Male Gamer of the Week award to Landon Brumfield of Poca High School Cross Country.
Brumfield is off to a fast start this season! The junior standout won the first meet of the season, the Autumn Classic, in a time of 16:28. The meet, hosted by Doddridge County, featured 15 schools and 143 runners.
“I knew it was going to be a fast start, so I sprinted to the front. I expected someone to pass me, but I was able to hold on all the way to the end,” Brumfield said when discussing the race.
Brumfield followed up the first meet with a strong performance at the Dutch Miller Invitational on Saturday. He finished 5th out of 115 runners with a season-best time of 16:10 at the YMCA Kennedy Center in Huntington.
“Landon is a natural-born runner. He is putting in 50-plus miles a week and is seeing the benefits of his work paying off. He sets a goal for every race and knows what he has to get done to reach his goal. He is always willing to put in the work. I can’t wait to see what he accomplishes this year,” said Head Coach Kendra Brumfield.
When discussing the rest of the season, Brumfield said he plans to go under 16 minutes this season and is looking for a top-3 performance at the state meet.
Last season, he earned all-state honors with an 8th-place finish at the state meet in a time of 16:55.
In addition to cross country, Brumfield is also a member of the track and field team at Poca.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named in next week’s Male Gamer of the Week, sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc., and The Putnam Herald.
AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor at Potential Plus at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.