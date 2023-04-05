The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Landon Brumfield of Poca Track and Field is Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.’s Male Gamer of the Week.

 Courtesy of Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.

Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Male Gamer of the Week award to Landon Brumfield of Poca Track and Field.

Brumfield has started fast this season, winning the 1600m at the Huntington Invitational and Dick Darby Invitational in a time of 4:33.74 and 4:33.29, respectively. The junior also ran a personal best 2:03.93 in the 800m at the Dick Darby Invitational.

AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor at Potential Plus at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.

