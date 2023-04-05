Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Male Gamer of the Week award to Landon Brumfield of Poca Track and Field.
Brumfield has started fast this season, winning the 1600m at the Huntington Invitational and Dick Darby Invitational in a time of 4:33.74 and 4:33.29, respectively. The junior also ran a personal best 2:03.93 in the 800m at the Dick Darby Invitational.
When discussing what has led to his success this season, Brumfield said, “I have just been sticking to my training plan and hitting all my miles.”
Brumfield is looking to build off a great sophomore season where he finished 6th in the 3200m running 9:53.30 and 9th in the 1600m running 4:32.11 at the state meet. This season he says he is looking to break the school record in the 1600m by running under 4:28, run 2:00 flat in the 800m, and improve his placing at the state meet.
“Landon is always going to work. Regardless of the weather, he’s always going to be outside running. His passion runs deep and he’s always willing to do what it takes to be great,” said Head Coach Kyle Gwinn.
Brumfield says his mother encouraged him to start running in the sixth grade, and he has come to enjoy the sport.
“There is just something about going out and running for an hour or hour and half all alone,” said Brumfield.
Brumfield said his uncle has been a role model for him and would train with him during his early days of running.
In addition to Track and Field, Brumfield is a member of the cross-country team and placed 8th in the 2021 State Cross Country Meet.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named in next week’s male Gamer of the Week, sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald.
AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor at Potential Plus at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
