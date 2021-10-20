Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Male Gamer of the Week to Patrick Reilly of Buffalo High School Cross Country.
Patrick Reilly has led the way for a very young Buffalo cross country team that is currently ranked No. 2 in Single-A. The sophomore is currently ranked No. 6 in the state according to the Run WV Runner Rankings. He started off the season with his highest finish — 11th — at the Dutch Miller Invitational in a time of 18:08. The meet featured several of the top teams in the state from all classes.
Reilly ran his fastest time of the season at the Chick-Fil-A Invitational in Mineral Wells. He ran 16:43 and finished 14th out of 200 runners. He followed this up with an impressive performance at the Greater Louisville Classic, where he ran 17:29 and finished 47th out of 340 runners from 7 different states.
The majority of Reilly’s goals are still in front of him this season. He is looking to improve on his fourth-place finish at regionals last year and is eyeing a top-five finish at the state meet. He attributes a lot of his success this season to his coaches and teammates, saying “They can push me like nobody else can. I don’t like to lose, and my teammates push me hard every day.”
“We have a very young team, so Reilly — being our No. 1 guy — has led by example. He has been working extremely hard and the rest of the team has joined him. He is good at keeping the team motivated and focused on improving performance,” said coach Dominick Rich.
Reilly started running track in seventh grade. He started with sprints and quickly moved up in distance, saying “I like to run the longer races, because there is more time to compete and push yourself.” After moving up in distance he started running cross country. He says one of his favorite parts of cross country is the atmosphere at meets, saying “it is fun going through huge pack of runners with people all around you, and people running around cheering.”
Reilly is also a member of the basketball and track and field teams at Buffalo High School.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named in next week’s male Gamer of the Week Sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc., and The Putnam Herald.
AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor at Potential Plus at Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc.
AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor at Potential Plus at Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.