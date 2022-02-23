Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Male Gamer of the Week to Ben Coleman of the Calvary Baptist Academy Boys Basketball team.
Coleman had an impressive end to the 2021-22 season. In the regular-season finale against rival Teays Valley Christian, Coleman scored 30 points in the 85-65 victory to help Calvary improve to a 19-1 regular-season record. This season, Coleman surpassed the 1,000-career-point milestone and averaged 15.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game.
“The season has been going well. We have continually improved throughout the season. Our team chemistry has been getting better and I have been finding my game and stepping up more, especially the past few games,” said Coleman. “I have just been focused on staying in the right mindset, and not getting ahead of myself.”
Coleman helped lead the top-seeded Calvary Baptist Academy to its third consecutive West Virginia Christian Athletic Tournament Championship. Coleman averaged 12 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 assists in just 24 minutes per game during the tournament. Calvary defeated Pipestem Christian Academy 92-38 in the first round, Mount Hope Christian Academy in the semi-finals 73-39, and Greater Beckley Christian 64-50 in the championship game.
“Ben is one of our leaders. He is quieter, but leads by example. During the summer, he is always trying to get the guys in the gym. I have kids in the school and he is a good role model for them and the younger athletes,” said Ccoach Spencer.
Coleman started playing basketball in sixth grade, and has enjoyed playing ever since. When discussing role models, he pointed to his mother off the court and Steph Curry on the court. Looking ahead, Coleman plans to play basketball in college and is still evaluating his options.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named in next week’s Male Gamer of the Week Sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc., and The Putnam Herald.
AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor at Potential Plus at Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc.
AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor at Potential Plus at Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.