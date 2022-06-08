Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald would like to congratulate the Hurricane High School Baseball Team on its State Championship!
Hurricane Baseball won their fourth AAA state championship this weekend. In the semi-finals, Hurricane had to overcome the team that defeated them the previous season in the championship game, Bridgeport. The suspense-filled game ended close to midnight Friday when Hurricane scored in the bottom of the 9th inning off a double from Damian Witty. Brogan Brown scored from first base, breaking up the throw home with a collision at home plate, ending the game 3-2. Hurricane stopped Bridgeport’s streak of seven-consecutive state titles between AA and AAA.
Hurricane went on to defeat the tournament Cinderella, George Washington, 11-0 in the championship game. George Washington started the season 3-11 before turning their season around and making the run to the championship game. Hurricane led 1-0 heading into the 3rd inning, where they were able to bat around the order, amassing 8 runs in the process. Hurricane’s starting pitcher, Ethan Spolarich, started the 8-run inning with a lead-off double and then drove in the seventh run of the inning with a triple. Spolarich allowed 1 hit in the 5-inning game.
“This was a special group that was not going to be denied accomplishing their goal. We had nine seniors who put the team ahead of themselves and couldn’t be happier for that group of young men,” said head coach Brian Sutphin.
Hurricane’s Brogan Brown, Quarrier Philips, Caden Johnson, Owen Gress, Ethan Spolarich and Damian Witty were named to the All-Tournament Team. Hurricane finished the season 34-4, making their fifth-consecutive appearance in the championship game, and winning their second state title in five years. In three seasons, the senior class went 100-12 for their high school career, posting records of 33-6 in 2019, 33-2 in 2021, and 34-4 in 2022.
“To see the amount of people that support our program and these young men is truly something special. Our school and community support is unmatched and we are all very fortunate to have all of their support,” said coach Sutphin.
AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor at Potential Plus at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
