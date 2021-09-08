Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Male Gamer of the Week to Dalton Jones of the Buffalo High School Football Team.
The Buffalo High School Football Team won the first game of the season against Greenbrier West in overtime 21-20. Jones ran in the game-tying touchdown from 20 yards out. He recapped the play saying, “I usually play receiver, but coach put me back in the wildcat. When I got the ball, my teammates made some great blocks downfield, and I was able to put one in for the team. Then Taylor made a great kick to give us the lead.”
Jones is a four-year starter at Buffalo and plays on both sides of the ball. He started his senior season with an impressive performance. He amassed 16 solo tackles, 2 interceptions, 2 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble and ran in the game-tying touchdown.
Coach Batman on Jones, “He is one of the best tacklers on the team, and is very dynamic with ball in his hands, so we have been trying get him the ball.” Batman continued, “He is a leader in the locker room, and means a lot to this team. He is always in the weight room, and for a kid who is 150 pounds, he is pretty impressive.”
Jones started playing football when he was young, and credits his older brothers for getting him into the sport, saying, “My older brothers have been great leaders throughout my life, and especially Chance, for getting me into the sport and just always believing in me.” He continued to discuss his love for football saying, “Football is just the ultimate team sport, and I just love being apart of it. You create a lot of bonds that you just don’t really get in other sports.”
Jones currently attends plumbing courses at the Putnam Career and Technical Center, and plans to work toward becoming a master plumber after high school.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named in next week’s Male Gamer of the Week, sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc., and The Putnam Herald.
AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor for Potential Plus at Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc.
