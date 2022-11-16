Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s male Gamer of the Week award to Mondrell Dean of Hurricane Football.
Dean has done a little bit of everything for 9-2 Hurricane this year. He currently leads the team with 113 tackles, 25 quarterback hurries, and 10 sacks. The senior is also second on the team in touchdowns and rushing yards, with 13 total touchdowns and 449 yards on the ground.
“Mondrell is one of the best players I’ve ever coached. He can literally do anything asked of him on the field. He’s played almost every position and has excelled in all of them. His high football IQ wets him up to be unbelievable at the next level,” said head coach Donnie Mays.
In Hurricane’s first-round playoff game against University, Dean had 4 rushes for 25 yards, 2 receptions for 18 yards, and two touchdowns in addition to filling the stat sheet on defense. Dean attributes a lot of the team’s success this season to the offseason program, and everyone being locked-in at practice.
Dean, who started playing football in the youth leagues in Poca, said most of his family played football, so he naturally gravitated to the sport. In particular, he looked up to his older brother who played football at Capital. In addition to football, Dean plays basketball and runs track at Hurricane. He plans to play football and study sports medicine in college, but is still weighing his college options.
Hurricane will be back in action at 7:30 p.m. Friday when they take on 9-2 George Washington at home. This is a rematch from the third week of the season where Hurricane got a decisive 56-7 victory.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named next week’s Male Gamer of the Week sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald.
AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor at Potential Plus at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.