Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Male Gamer of the Week to junior Domenick Hoh of the Hurricane High School tennis team.
Hoh qualified for the state tennis tournament taking place June 3-5 at Kanawha City Community Center Tennis Courts. He earned his spot in the state tournament by knocking off Parkersburg South’s No. 1 singles player 8-0 in the regional tournament.
“I am looking forward to being back at the state tournament, having qualified at No. 3 singles my freshman year. My goal has been to earn all-state honors, so it’s great to have another opportunity,” Hoh said.
Coach Ashley White stated, “Domenick has faced many tough opponents this year, but has handled the challenges with poise. Region 4 is always a very strong region, so we are excited to have our top-two singles players qualify this year. Domenick is not only a skilled player, but also an encouraging teammate and positive influence off the court.”
Hoh started playing tennis when he was 5 years old, and he has rarely taken a break since.
He stated, “I enjoy the quick thinking that tennis requires, being able to see the angles and adjust spin, speed, and height to hit the right shot.” He also mentioned the individual and team qualities of high school tennis, “I like that you are individually playing for a team.”
In addition to his tennis accomplishments, Hoh is a member of National Honor Society, Hurricane’s student council, and MU Alpha Theta.
