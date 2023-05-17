The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

AJ Dunbar.jpg

AJ Dunbar of Poca Track and Field is Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.’s Male Gamer of the Week.

 Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. | Submitted photo

Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Male Gamer of the Week award to AJ Dunbar of Poca Track and Field.

Dunbar has been performing well for the Poca Track and Field Team this season. The senior is currently ranked first in the shot put and third in the discus, with personal-best throws of 53 feet, 2.5 inches and 160 feet, 2 inches.

AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor at Potential Plus at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.

