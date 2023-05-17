Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Male Gamer of the Week award to AJ Dunbar of Poca Track and Field.
Dunbar has been performing well for the Poca Track and Field Team this season. The senior is currently ranked first in the shot put and third in the discus, with personal-best throws of 53 feet, 2.5 inches and 160 feet, 2 inches.
“AJ epitomizes Poca Track and Field through his hard work and dedication, but more importantly with his attention to detail…He is wonderful at simplifying everything and focusing on what he has been coached to do. You don’t have to worry about AJ slacking and only getting a few throws in…most of the time I have to make him go home,” said head track and field coach Kyle Gwinn.
Dunbar threw in sixth grade, but moved away from the sport until Coach Gwinn encouraged him to throw his sophomore year. That year, he went on to win the shot put at the state meet with a throw of 47 feet, 11.5 inches and finished 7th in the discus at 123 feet, 3 inches. Dunbar followed this up with a strong performance his junior year where he finished 3rd in the shot put with at throw of 49 feet, 5.5 inches and 4th in the discus with 134 feet, 11 inches.
When discussing this season, Dunbar said, “My season has been going well. I have hit a few personal bests this year and discus has been going really well. My goal is to win states in shot put and go top-3 in discus.”
In addition to track and field, Dunbar is the student body president at Poca and a member of National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, and several other clubs. Dunbar also earned multiple All-State honors in football while playing for the Dots. This fall, Dunbar plans to attend Marshall University to study civil engineering and join Marshall’s recently revived Men’s Track and Field Program.
The State Track Meet held at UC Stadium will get underway at 2 p.m. on Friday and run through Saturday.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named next week’s male Gamer of the Week, sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc., and The Putnam Herald.
AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor at Potential Plus at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
