Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present the 2021 Male Gamer of the Year to Ethan Payne of Poca High School.
Payne has been a standout performer on the football, basketball, and baseball teams at Poca over the course of his high school career.
“Ethan is a special kid that brings so much more to the table than just athletic ability. There’s no words to describe the impact he made on our football program and the standard that he set for others to follow,” said Seth Ramsey, Poca’s Head Football Coach.
Payne was awarded the Warner Award and Kennedy Award, which are for the best running back and offensive player in the state of West Virginia, respectively. Payne broke the points record for a single season set by the namesake of the running backs award Curt Warner, who won a national championship at Penn State and earned all-pro honors in the NFL.
In addition, Payne earned First Team All-State Honors three times in football and twice in baseball, and was named to the state tournament all-tournament team in basketball. He has also received numerous Cardinal Conference and Kanawha Valley honors in football, basketball and baseball.
Despite shortened seasons, Payne filled the stat sheet during his career. He rushed for almost 10 yards per carry with 5,706 career rushing yards on 573 carries, and accounted for 105 tackles and 13 interceptions on the defensive side of the ball. This basketball season, Payne averaged 12.7 points and 4.8 rebounds per game, and during his 18-19 baseball season he batted .424 and went 3-1 on the mound for the Dots.
“I just want to say thank you to all the coaches that have helped me on my journey and the community of Poca. They are very supportive, no matter what you do or where you are going to at the next level, they always support you,” said Payne.
Payne joined Marshall’s football team this summer and has been participating in organized team activities.
“The goal this year is to get some playing time, and get a feel for the college game. I think that’s the goal for any incoming freshman,” said Payne, who will be studying criminal justice at Marshall.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named male Gamer of the Week this Fall Sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc., and The Putnam Herald.