Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s male Gamer of the Week to Jacob Farley of Poca High School Soccer.
Farley concluded a great senior campaign last Saturday in the sectional championship game. The senior captain finished the season with a state-leading 47 goals, averaging 2.4 goals per game for the Dots. Poca finished the season with their best record since 2016 of 12-7-4.
“The team really came together this season,” Farley said.
Poca started off 1-3-2, but rebounded going 11-4-2 the rest of the way. Farley amassed 106 total goals over his high school career.
Coach Jarrett on Farley, “At Poca we play Ironman soccer because our numbers are always so low, and Jacob is one of those Ironmen that never come off the field. He is a hard worker, natural leader, and great young man on and off the field and is everything a coach could ask for in a player.”
Farley’s father got him started playing soccer when he was 4, and he has enjoyed playing ever since.
“I like the intricacies of the sport with spacing and strategies to attack defenses, as well as the physicality of the sport,” Farley said.
He attributes a lot of his success to his dad and coaches throughout his career, and is appreciative of Coach Jarrett for what he has done with the soccer program at Poca.
In addition to soccer, Farley is a member of Poca’s wrestling and track teams.
AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor at Potential Plus at Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc.
