Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s male Gamer of the Week to Richard Fu of Teays Valley Christian.
Fu has been leading the way the for the 13-6 Teays Valley Christian Boys Basketball Team. The senior is averaging 17.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game this season.
“We have been playing well, but lost some tough games. We are still learning and preparing for the NACA Tournament,” said Fu.
Teays Valley Christian participates in the National Association Christian Athletes National Basketball Tournament held in Dayton, Tennessee, in late February.
Fu scored a career-high 34 points against Elk Valley earlier this season, and has been leading the scoring for Teays Valley Christian while only averaging 23.4 minutes per game. This season, he had his first career triple-double against Victory Baptist Academy, where he had 17 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists.
“Richard has been an important part of the success of TVCS varsity men’s basketball this season. He is a strong leader on and off the court and is being recruited to play college basketball at the next level,” said head coach James Christian.
wFu is from Taiwan and started playing basketball in middle school. The aspect he likes most about basketball is the relationships and camaraderie built during the season with his teammates. He attributes a lot of his success this season to hard work and his coaches.
Fu plans to play basketball in college and is currently weighing his options of where to play and earn his degree in sports management or business.
Teays Valley Christian will wrap up the regular season at home against Parkersburg Christian on Friday at 7 p.m.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named next week’s Male Gamer of the Week sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc., and The Putnam Herald.
AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor at Potential Plus at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
