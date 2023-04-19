Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Male Gamer of the Week award to Owen Gress of Hurricane Baseball.
Gress has been leading the way for the 15-3 Hurricane Baseball Team. The senior has a .300 batting average and has driven in 15 runs this season. On the mound, Gress is 3-1 with a .97 ERA and 28 strikeouts.
“Owen is the ultimate team player. He never asks what is in it for him and always puts our team first. He continues to make strides in all facets of his game. He is constantly getting better, whether he is on the mound, in the infield, or in the batter’s box,” said Head Coach Brian Sutphin.
Gress went seven innings in the shutout against Greenbrier East last weekend. He recorded 8 strikeouts while only giving up 5 hits and no walks in the 3-0 victory.
When asked what has led to his success this season, he said “My mindset, just being confident when I am hitting or pitching. Just knowing I can make a play in the field, attack the hitter when I am pitching, and I can hit the ball when I am at the plate.”
Gress wasn’t able to play much last year due to an injury, but he put in a lot of work this off season to get to back to playing at the level he is now.
Gress followed in his older brothers’ footsteps, and started playing baseball when he was young. When discussing role models he pointed to his older brother, coach Sutphin, and his dad, whom he says has always been supportive and his biggest fan. In addition to baseball, Gress is a member of FCA at Hurricane. The senior plans to study exercise physiology at WVU in the fall.
Hurricane will be back in action at 7 p.m. tonight at Cabell Midland.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named in next week’s Male gamer of the Week, sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc., and The Putnam Herald.
AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor at Potential Plus at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
