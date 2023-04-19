The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Owen Gress.jpg

Owen Gress of Hurricane Baseball is Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.’s Male Gamer of the Week. He is pictured with Head Coach Brian Sutphin.

 TEAYS PHYSICAL THERAPY CENTER INC. | Submitted photo

Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Male Gamer of the Week award to Owen Gress of Hurricane Baseball.

Gress has been leading the way for the 15-3 Hurricane Baseball Team. The senior has a .300 batting average and has driven in 15 runs this season. On the mound, Gress is 3-1 with a .97 ERA and 28 strikeouts.

AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor at Potential Plus at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.

