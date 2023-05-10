Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s male Gamer of the Week award to Bradley Harris of Buffalo High School Track.
Harris has been performing well for the top-ranked team in Single A. The senior is ranked in the top 10 in the 100-meter, 200-meter, 400-meter, and 300-meter hurdles.
“My season has been going well. I had a rough start at the beginning of the season, because of knee injury, but I am feeling better now and have been running well…I have been training pretty hard, getting my block technique down, and just doing a lot of hard workouts this season,” Harris said when discussing his success this season.
Harris is looking to improve on his previous state meet performances. In 2022, he placed 4th in the 100-meter, 3rd in the 200-meter, and 5th in 300-meter hurdles.
“I have been focusing a lot on the 400-meter this season, since that is what I plan to run in college. I would really like to win the 400-meter at states this season,” said Harris.
Currently, Harris is ranked 6th in the 400-meter with a time of 52.81.
Harris started running track in eighth grade after his dad told him that he was fast and thought he should race. Harris says that he is very competitive and decided to try it and fell in love with the sport and enjoys competing.
In addition to track and field, Harris was honorable mention for all-state in football and played basketball for four years at Buffalo. The senior will continue his running career at Concord University this fall, where he will major in accounting.
“This guy is going to be tough to replace. He has been with us for four years, multi-sport athlete, but his heart is in track and field. His commitment to training is second to none,” said Head Coach Jamie Burgess.
Buffalo will start their campaign for a state title at the Regional Championship on Thursday.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named next week’s Male Gamer of the Week, sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc., and The Putnam Herald.
AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor at Potential Plus at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor at Potential Plus at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.