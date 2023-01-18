The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Chance Hartwell of St. Albans Basketball is Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.’s Male Gamer of the Week.

Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Male Gamer of the Week award to Chance Hartwell of St. Albans Basketball.

Hartwell has been leading the way for the St. Albans Red Dragons this season. The junior guard is averaging 15.6 points, 2.8 steals, 3.1 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game, and is leading the team in points, assists and steals in his first full season with the Red Dragons. He rejoined the team in the middle of the season last year after recovering from a knee injury.

