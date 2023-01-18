Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Male Gamer of the Week award to Chance Hartwell of St. Albans Basketball.
Hartwell has been leading the way for the St. Albans Red Dragons this season. The junior guard is averaging 15.6 points, 2.8 steals, 3.1 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game, and is leading the team in points, assists and steals in his first full season with the Red Dragons. He rejoined the team in the middle of the season last year after recovering from a knee injury.
“Chance Hartwell is an all-around great student athlete, he carries a 3.6 GPA in school and was voted captain on the basketball team by his teammates,” said head coach Dana Womack.
St. Albans is 5-5 this season, but have been gaining momentum as of late.
“Our season started off kind of rough. We started 1-4, but started to turn it around when we played Muscleman and we have won four-straight now,” said Hartwell. Recently, St. Albans defeated Hurricane 57-44 after trailing 23-16 at the half. After a rough first half, Hartwell pointed to being coached up during halftime leading to the turn around. “I finished with like 17 points and was able to get my teammates involved more in the second half,” said Hartwell.
Hartwell started playing basketball when he was 4 years old, and says that he likes the bonds it makes and the person he has become from everything he has learned from the game. He attributes a lot of his success to his dad and coaches saying that they have pushed him to be the best version of himself and that he has responded well to their constructive criticism.
Hartwell’s goals this season are all focused on the team making it to the civic center and playing in the state tournament. The Red Dragons with be back in action tonight when they travel to take on Spring Valley at 7 p.m.
AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor at Potential Plus at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
