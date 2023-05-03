The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HHS 4x800 Team.jpg

Hurricane’s 4x800m team consisting of Nick Kennedy, Aaron Kidd, Ty Steorts, and Mason Lewis is Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.’s Male Gamer of the Week.

 Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. | Submitted photo

Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Male Gamer of the Week award to Hurricane’s 4x800m team.

The team — consisting of Nick Kennedy, Aaron Kidd, Ty Steorts, and Mason Lewis — broke the school record at the Hurricane High School Invitational. The team beat the previous school record by over 2 seconds, running 8:08.03.

AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor at Potential Plus at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.

