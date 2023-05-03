Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Male Gamer of the Week award to Hurricane’s 4x800m team.
The team — consisting of Nick Kennedy, Aaron Kidd, Ty Steorts, and Mason Lewis — broke the school record at the Hurricane High School Invitational. The team beat the previous school record by over 2 seconds, running 8:08.03.
“They are a good group of guys who love to run and are also good friends off the track, which is very important for chemistry on the track. They push each other in workouts and they work hard to get better each week,” said Head Coach Jimmy Cunningham. “I have no doubt they can go faster when pushed, and I’m excited to see just how much they can take off that school record before the end of the season.”
In addition to the relay, the team has been performing well individually. At the Tudors Biscuit World Charleston Relays, Nick Kennedy won the 1600m with the fastest time in the state this year at 4:15.89. In the same race, Ty Steorts ran 4:23.19 to finish third and move into the top 5 in the state this season. Aaron Kidd placed second in the 3200m, running 9:18.10 and likely putting himself into the top 5 in the state this season as well. Nick Kennedy finished second in the 800m, running a season-best 1:57.87 and moving into the top 10 for the season. Mason Lewis’s best performance in the 800m this season came at Carlos Akers and Doc Hale Memorial where he ran 2:04.47 to finish third.
“These four boys have worked really hard in the off season. They were training together and putting in the miles that are needed to be successful during the outdoor season. They took it upon themselves to get into some good indoor meets, where they competed and worked on what they needed to improve on,” said Cunningham.
Hurricane will be back in action today at the MSAC Championships at Laidley Field.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named next week’s Male Gamer of the Week, sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald.
AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor at Potential Plus at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.