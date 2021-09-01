Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Male Gamer of the Week to Christian Johnson of the Hurricane High School Soccer Team.
Johnson is a retuning first team all-state performer, and senior captain leading Hurricane’s defense from his center back position. Hurricane has gotten off to a 3-1 start with the defense only giving up two goals this season.
“The first game was a learning experience and now we are getting on a roll,” Johnson said when discussing the season. Hurricane lost the season opener to Wheeling Park 2-1, but has won three straight, knocking off St. Albans, South Charleston, and Russel (Kentucky) in shutouts. Johnson continued, “We want to win the state title this year. I haven’t made it to the state tournament as a starter yet, so that’s a goal of mine.”
Coach Freas on Johnson’s role on the team, “He is vital to what we do defensively, and we like to hang our hat on being strong defensively. He shuts a lot of attacks down for us and is a leader on the field.”
Johnson’s grandparents, who raised him, got him into soccer when he was young. Johnson said, “I started playing soccer after watching my younger brother play and have some success.”
Johnson attributes a lot of his success on the field to his club coach Ian Aubrey and the coaching staff at Hurricane. Johnson plans to study business and play soccer in college but hasn’t committed to a school yet.
AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor at Potential Plus at Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc.
