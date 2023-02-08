Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Male Gamer of the Week award to Stevie Hicks of Calvary Baptist Academy.
Stevie Hicks has been leading the way for the 17-5 Calvary Baptists Academy Basketball Team.
“We lost a lot of seniors last year, so there was some doubt how this season would turn out, but we have done really well. We have played a lot of tough competition, and showed up every night and have continued to improve,” said Hicks.
Hicks is averaging 24.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game this season.
“Stevie is a really great kid and fantastic basketball player. I think he is one of the best players in the Kanawha Valley,” said head coach Mason Ballard.
Hicks has been named the Most Valuable Player for the West Virginia Christian Athletic Tournament twice and has scored over 1,530 points in his career for Calvary.
“I hit 1,000 points last year, so I am trying to lead Calvary in scoring all-time. I am not too far away from that goal, but not there yet. I am at 1,530 with 12 games left, and the record is around 1,800 points,” said Hicks.
Coach Ballard said of Hicks, “He always works hard and leads our team by example. He has been a pleasure to coach and I am really proud of him both as a basketball player and young man.”
Hicks has two older brothers who both played basketball, so he followed in their footsteps and started playing basketball when he was around 5 years old. He says they were definitely role models for him, and while playing with them he learned a lot. When discussing the game of basketball, Hicks said that he liked the relationships you build with teammates and coaches, and how you can impact a game in so many different ways. Looking forward, Hicks plans to play basketball in college and earn a degree in business.
Calvary will be back in action Monday when they host Hannan at 6 p.m.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named in next week’s Male Gamer of the Week, sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc., and The Putnam Herald.
AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor at Potential Plus at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
