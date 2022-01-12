Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Male Gamer of the Week award to Stevie Hicks of Calvary Baptist Academy Basketball.
Hicks has helped lead his team to a 10-0 start this season. The junior guard leads the team in points and assists, averaging 18.5 points and 5 assists per game.
“Stevie sets the tone for our team. He is tough and works hard on both ends of the floor. He always wants to defend the opposing team’s best player, and is often defended by the opposing team’s best defender,” said coach David Spencer.
In a battle of undefeated teams last week, Hicks contributed 23 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists and a steal to help propel the team to a 77-69 victory over Greater Beckley Christian.
“I have put a lot of work in to get to this point, and I thank God for giving me these opportunities,” Hicks said about his success this season. “I owe a lot to my coaches and teammates; they do a good job of putting me in situations to succeed, and allow me to play to my strengths.”
In addition to his play on the court, Hicks also excels in the classroom with a 3.8GPA.
“He is a high-character guy and is very committed to his academics and the team,” Spencer said. “He drives from South Hills every day for school and practice, so he is making two trips to campus most days. He rarely misses a day, and even drives down in the summer to train.”
Hicks started playing basketball when he was around 5, following in the footsteps of his older brothers. He trained with his family and played in leagues in South Hills until joining the team at Calvary.
When looking at player role models Hicks said, “I watch a lot of NBA and I really like Russel Westbrook. I like his mindset and just overall competitiveness going into every game.”
Calvary Baptist Academy has won the last two West Virginia Christian Athletic Tournaments, and will be looking for their third title later this season. The team will be back in action on Friday in a home game against Wood County Christian.
AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor at Potential Plus at Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc.
