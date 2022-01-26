Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s male Gamer of the Week award to Logan Howell of Winfield High School Wrestling.
Logan Howell of Winfield Wrestling won the 182-pound weight class at the St. Mary’s Blue Devil Alumni Championship to help lead Winfield to a 46.5-point victory over the 16-team field. The junior pinned everyone he faced in the tournament and has moved to 26-0 on the season.
“Logan always keeps battling. He will be down in points and will find a way to come back and win,” said coach Mike Cochran.
Howell started wrestling in sixth grade to stay in shape for football, but as he improved, he really started to enjoy the sport.
“I like the individual aspect of the sport. It’s all on you, and there is no one else to blame. I like how challenging the sport is, and the other rough aspects like cutting weight,” said Howell.
As a freshman, he made it to states and both Howell and Cochran point to this as a pivotal moment.
“He made a remarkable transformation after making states his freshman year. It was like a switch flipped and he has been all in at becoming the best wrestler he can be since,” said Cochran.
Howell attributes a lot of his success this season to coaches Cochran and Parsons as well as his training partners, who challenge him every day at practice. Looking forward, he is eyeing a podium finish at states after coming up a match short last year. In addition to wrestling, Howell plays football and is a member of National Honor Society, MU Alpha Theta, Beta, and FCA at Winfield.
Winfield will be back in action on Jan. 28 at the WSAZ Invitational held at Mountain Health Arena.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named in next week’s male Gamer of the Week Sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc., and The Putnam Herald.
AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor at Potential Plus at Teays Physical Therapy, Inc.
