Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Male Gamer of the Week to Logan Howell of Winfield Wrestling.
Howell has started the season with an impressive 12-2 record for Winfield’s wrestling team, and was voted Most Outstanding Wrestler at the 2022 AB Contracting Bill Hughes Invitational this season. Howell attributes his success to offseason workouts, staying in the gym and running — as well as his coaches, parents, and wrestling partner, Tommy Fluharty, pushing him every day.
“He is one of the most dedicated athletes I have had the privilege to coach. He works hard in football and wrestling and when confronted with his weaknesses, he tries to excel and overcome them. He is a great role model for all athletes here at Winfield,” said head coach Mike Cochran.
The senior is 84-19 in his career and is a three-time state qualifier. Howell was runner-up last season in the 182-pound class and is wrestling in the new 190-pound class this season. “The goal this season is to win a state title. I came up just short last year, finishing state runner up,” said Howell.
When discussing the team, Howell said “Our team is really good this year. We have a lot of seniors that are very solid, and there are five of us that are close to our 100th win. We just qualified for the state duals tournament this week.”
Winfield’s wrestling team will be back in action on Dec. 29 for the Big 10/Cardinal Conference Championships.
In addition to wrestling, Howell is on the football team, earning second team all-state honors this season. He is also a member of National Honor Society, Mu Delta Theta, and FCA at Winfield. Howell will continue playing football next season as a long snapper for the Marshall Thundering Herd. At Marshall, Howell plans to study nursing.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named in next week’s Male Gamer of the Week, sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc., and The Putnam Herald.
AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor at Potential Plus at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.