Logan Howell of Winfield Wrestling is Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.’s Male Gamer of the Week.

Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Male Gamer of the Week to Logan Howell of Winfield Wrestling.

Howell has started the season with an impressive 12-2 record for Winfield’s wrestling team, and was voted Most Outstanding Wrestler at the 2022 AB Contracting Bill Hughes Invitational this season. Howell attributes his success to offseason workouts, staying in the gym and running — as well as his coaches, parents, and wrestling partner, Tommy Fluharty, pushing him every day.

