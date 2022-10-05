The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Logan Howell of Winfield Football is Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.’s Male Gamer of the Week.

Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Male Gamer of the Week to Logan Howell of Winfield Football.

Howell has been a leader for the 4-1 Winfield Generals football team this season. Howell is a two-way starter playing offensive guard and middle linebacker. At middle linebacker, the senior captain has been averaging over 10 tackles a game, and had an interception to help seal a tight game against Hoover earlier in the season.

AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor at Potential Plus at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.

