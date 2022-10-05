Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Male Gamer of the Week to Logan Howell of Winfield Football.
Howell has been a leader for the 4-1 Winfield Generals football team this season. Howell is a two-way starter playing offensive guard and middle linebacker. At middle linebacker, the senior captain has been averaging over 10 tackles a game, and had an interception to help seal a tight game against Hoover earlier in the season.
“Logan is a great kid that comes from a great family. He is a leader on our football team and is also a really good student. Logan works really hard, is coachable, and really tough,” said Head Coach Eddie Smolder.
Winfield is off to its best start since 2019, with their only loss being to AAA opponent Hurricane. In their last game, the Generals defeated 4-0 Logan 29-7, and are currently ranked at the top of the Cardinal Conference. “Our season has been great. I really love the energy we have been bringing this year. We are on a 4-game win streak, and it feels like we are really starting to click and get rolling,” said
Howell. Howell attributes a lot of his success this season to the work he put in during the offseason.
“As soon as I finished wrestling, I got right in the weight room and started participating in our competition days,” he continued.
Howell started playing football when he was very young and says he always knew he wanted to play college football. He attributes a lot of his success to his dad and grandfather always supporting him, coaching him, and taking him to camps over the years. Howell moved one step closer to achieving this childhood goal, when he committed to join the Marshall Thundering Herd as long snapper next year.
In addition to football, Howell is an all-state performer for the wrestling team, as well as a member of National Honor Society, Mu Delta Theta, and FCA at Winfield. Howell plans to study Nursing at Marshall next year.
AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor at Potential Plus at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
