Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Male Gamer of the Week award to Cooper Holland of Hurricane Golf.
Holland has been improving quickly this season and increasing his contribution to the team. Hurricane finished tied for 6th at the Capital City Classic on the Callaway Junior Golf Tour Aug. 4, and Holland finished 36th out of 109.
“Cooper is that player that every coach wants. He may not be the best athlete, but he gives it his all and works hard in the off season,” said head coach Courtney Dolin.
Dolin continued discussing Holland’s season saying, “He had a rough season last year, but put in tons of work this summer and secured the No. 4 slot for the Calloway Tour High School Series. He finished with an 84 at the Duke Ridgeley, which was one of our qualifying scores. Couldn’t be prouder!”
When discussing the performance at the Duke Ridgeley, Holland said, “We played well at Guyan, the team came in second, and I had a couple chip-ins.”
Holland says what he is looking forward to the rest of the season is, “Just playing good golf, being with my teammates and making it to states.”
In addition to golf, Holland also performs with the Red Hot Show Choir at Hurricane.
AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor at Potential Plus at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
