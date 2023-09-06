The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Jacqai Long.jpg

Jacqai Long of Hurricane Football is Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.’s Male Gamer of the Week.

 Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.

Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Male Gamer of the Week award to Jacqai Long of Hurricane Football.

Senior Quarterback Long has helped Hurricane to a fast start this season. Hurricane is 2-0 this season defeating Putnam County rival Winfield 63-0, and Capital High School 93-7. In limited action this season, Long has completed 16 of 25 passes for 298 yards and 5 touch downs.

AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.

