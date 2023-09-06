Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Male Gamer of the Week award to Jacqai Long of Hurricane Football.
Senior Quarterback Long has helped Hurricane to a fast start this season. Hurricane is 2-0 this season defeating Putnam County rival Winfield 63-0, and Capital High School 93-7. In limited action this season, Long has completed 16 of 25 passes for 298 yards and 5 touch downs.
Long discussed his success this season, saying that he has just been focused on “staying consistent and making sure I fully understand what the coaching staff wants from me, talking with them every day at practice and after practice, and just trying to execute to the best of my ability.”
In addition to his ability to throw the ball, Long has been effective on the ground with 7 carries for 135 yards and two touchdowns.
“Jacqai is definitely what you would consider a student of the game. He loves the game of football and it shows, because he studies the game like a coach. What stands out for me is how great of a teammate he is. He’s encouraging of others and wants to see them be successful. Marshall is getting a good one next season, but for the time being, I am glad he still has a full year as a Redskin,” said head coach Donnie Mays.
Long says that his dad, who played college football at WVU and Marshall, got him into playing football and has been a great role model for him. Growing up, Long played football, soccer, basketball, and baseball, but as he has taken football more seriously, he has stopped playing the other sports and just focuses on football. The focused, hard work has paid off: Long has committed to play football at Marshall and will join the team this winter.
Looking forward to the rest of the season, Long and Hurricane have their sights set on winning a State Championship. Hurricane made their deepest run in school history, making it to the semi-finals in the state playoffs last season.
Hurricane will be back in action on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at George Washington.
AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
