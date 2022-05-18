Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald would like to congratulate the Hurricane High School Boys and Girls Tennis Teams on their State Championships!
The Hurricane High School Boys and Girls Tennis Teams each won their first state championship in program history over the weekend.
On the boys’ side, Hurricane was able to qualify the whole team for the state tournament, and then advance everyone to at least the semi-finals. Curry Taylor won #3 singles, and Kellen Pauley and Elias Kave combined to win #3 doubles. Jacob Smolder earned All-State for making it to the semi-finals at #1 singles.
“I am so proud of all this team has accomplished this season. We knew from the beginning that this team was talented. But throughout the season, they proved to be true champions by their hard work, attitude and sportsmanship. After an undefeated regular season, they continued performing at a level of excellence, even in high-pressure situations, and came out on top as conference champions, regional champions, and — for the first time in school history — state champions,” said Hurricane boys tennis coach Ashley White.
On the girls’ side, Hurricane won 4 of the 7 individual titles on their way to the state championship. Lexi Smolder and Katy Limanen earned All-State honors for their victories at #1 singles and #2 singles, respectively. Freshman Savanah Allen won #3 singles, and Smolder and Limanen combined to win in #1 doubles. The girls team swept the major titles this season, winning the Mountain State Athletic Conference championship, the Region IV championship, and the State Championship.
“The girls have been working together towards this goal for years. This year we had the depth and quality of players needed to achieve the goal. This team had a great relationship on and off the court. They encouraged one another, put in the work, and never gave up,” said Hurricane girls tennis coach Kendra White.
AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor at Potential Plus at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
