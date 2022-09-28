Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Male Gamer of the Week award to Jeremiah Riffle of Hurricane Football.
Riffle has been leading the way for the 4-1 Hurricane football team. Hurricane has been dominant, outscoring their opponents 202 to 28 in their victories this season. Riffle, a senior, has a team-high 8 touchdowns and is averaging 157.2 yards per game this season.
“Our season has been going pretty well. Even though we came up a little bit short at Spring Valley, I feel like we are having the best season since I have been at Hurricane,” said Riffle. “We are continuing to build synergy. Almost every game we have had times where we have kind of gotten out of sync, so I don’t think we have played our best football yet.”
Riffle set a goal of rushing for 1,000 yards and is well on his way to achieving this milestone. He has averaged 9.7 yards per carry, carrying the ball 81 times for 786 yards through 5 games this season.
“Jeremiah is a phenomenal young man,” said head coach Donnie Mays. “He is a team player and wants everyone around him to be successful. On top of all that, he is a 4.0 student being recruited to play football at the highest levels. This kid is truly the whole package,” he continued.
Riffle started playing football at the earliest age he could, and says that he has made some of his best friends while playing the sport. In addition to the camaraderie aspect of the sport, he also says he likes the physicality of the sport that you don’t get with many other sports. Riffle says his family have been great role models for him, in particular his sister who is about to graduate from the University of Kentucky with an engineering degree. After high school, Riffle plans to study mechanical engineering while playing football in college.
Hurricane will be back in action at 7 p.m. Oct. 7 when they take on Princeton at home.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named in next week’s Male Gamer of the Week Sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc., and The Putnam Herald.
AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor at Potential Plus at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor at Potential Plus at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.