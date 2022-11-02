Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Male Gamer of the Week award to Treyson Ambrose of Hurricane Soccer.
Ambrose has stepped up his game this season for the Hurricane (17-3-2) soccer team. The junior has 10 goals and is leading the team with 10 assists in his first season starting for the varsity roster.
“Treyson is everything you want in a student athlete. He is coachable, well mannered, and puts his peers and the team’s interest over his own. He leads our team in assists and has been key to our success this season,” said head soccer coach Kent Bailey. “He’s a great mentor to our younger players and we are looking forward to him becoming a leader for the team next year.”
Hurricane’s soccer team has been very consistent this year. The only teams Hurricane has lost or tied to this season have at least made the Regional Finals. Hurricane qualified for the state tournament defeating Ripley 7-0 and Parkersburg 1-0 in the sectional round, then went on to defeat Huntington 1-0 in the Regional Championship game.
Ambrose’s parents put him in a lot of different sports when he was young to figure out what he wanted to play. He tried soccer in a YMCA league when he was very young and has played soccer ever since.
“I love team sports, and there is a uniqueness to soccer where you can only use your feet,” said Ambrose. He went on to say soccer just feels natural.
In addition to soccer, Ambrose is a member of National Honor Society and Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
Hurricane will be back in action on Friday, Nov. 4, at noon when they take on Spring Mills (16-1) in the semifinals of the state tournament.
AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor at Potential Plus at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
