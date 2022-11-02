The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Hurricane High School soccer player Treyson Ambrose is Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.’s Male Gamer of the Week.

Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Male Gamer of the Week award to Treyson Ambrose of Hurricane Soccer.

Ambrose has stepped up his game this season for the Hurricane (17-3-2) soccer team. The junior has 10 goals and is leading the team with 10 assists in his first season starting for the varsity roster.

