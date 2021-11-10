Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Male Gamer of the Week to JT James of Hurricane High School Football.
James helped lead Hurricane to victory over South Charleston last Friday night, clinching a playoff berth for the Redskins. James, a defensive standout and wide receiver, stepped in at quarterback in the 3rd quarter.
“I hadn’t really taken a snap this year, but the coaches always told me I was the emergency quarterback. When Borrero went down, coach put me in and called a quarterback draw on the first play which I was able to bounce to the outside for a touchdown,” said James.
Hurricane would go on to defeat South Charleston 28-27.
“JT is a football player. He can play 2 to 3 positions on offense and defense. He is a leader on this team and helped lead us to victory on Friday night,” said Coach Taylor.
James has accumulated a well-rounded stat line this year. Defensively he has 58 tackles, 1 interception, 4 fumble recoveries, and a touchdown. Offensively he has 25 receptions for 362 yards and 3 touchdowns, 14 carries for 41 yards and a touchdown, and has 3 completions for 15 yards.
James started playing football at a young age. He says that he loves football’s team atmosphere and how the players have to sacrifice and protect each other to succeed. James didn’t have to look far for a role model; his older brother played football as well. A highlight for James was getting to play with his older brother for a year at Hurricane. James says he appreciates his brother always finding time to watch his games and give feedback, even while his brother is busy playing college football at Ohio Wesleyan.
In addition to football, James plays basketball at Hurricane.
Hurricane (6-4) will go be headed to Jefferson (9-1) for their first-round playoff game on Saturday. The game, which features the No. 11- and No. 6-ranked teams in the state, will kick off at 1:30 p.m.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named in next week’s Male Gamer of the Week Sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc., and The Putnam Herald.
AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor at Potential Plus at Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc.
