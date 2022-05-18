Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Male Co-Gamer of the Week awards to Ian Johnson and Matthew Scheneberg of Winfield’s Track and Field Team.
Seniors Johnson and Scheneberg have been leading the way for Winfield’s Track and Field Team this season. Johnson has broken the school record in the pole vault with a jump of 14’ 7”, and is currently the top vaulter in AA by over a foot. Scheneberg broke the school record in the 3200-meter with a time of 9:20.07 and the 1600-meter record with a time of 4:11.93 this season. Headed into the state meet, Scheneberg is the top-ranked runner in AA in the 1600-meter and 800-meter, and has the second-fastest time in the 3200-meter.
“Ian and Matthew have put countless hours of hard work and dedication into their respective disciplines. They are both great young men, and are seeing the benefits of the time and work they have put in,” said Head Track and Field Coach Shawn Anderson.
Johnson and Scheneberg both found their events in Middle School. Johnson started out as a distance runner, but when the team needed a pole vaulter, he decided to try it and has focused on the event since.
“It’s a perfectionist’s sport; I am obsessed with getting every part right,” said Johnson.
Similarly, Scheneberg ran sprints in middle school until his coaches entered him in the 800-meter at a meet. He liked the longer event, and shifted his focus to the distance events.
In addition to Track and Field, Johnson is a member of National Honor Society and boasts a 4.1 GPA. He is still weighing his college options, but plans to attend college this fall studying a major in the medical field.
Scheneberg is a member of Winfield’s Cross Country team and National Honor Society and boasts a 3.89 GPA. He will be attending Marshall University this fall, and running cross country for the Thundering Herd.
Winfield Track and Field will be back in action at 5 p.m. on Wednesday for the State Track Meet at University of Charleston Stadium.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named in next week’s male Gamer of the Week Sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc., and The Putnam Herald.
AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor at Potential Plus at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
