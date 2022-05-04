Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Male Co-Gamer of the Week awards to Nick Kennedy and Aaron Kidd of Hurricane’s Track and Field Team.
Kennedy and Kidd have been leading the way for Hurricane’s Track and Field team this season. At the Tudors Biscuit World Charleston Relays, Kennedy won the 800-meter run in an impressive time of 1:59.58. He went on to take third in the 1600-meter run with a time of 4:23.95. Kidd won the 3200-meter run by over 15 seconds, running a time of 9:34.84.
“Their work ethic is unmatched, and we look for them to be leaders. They compete at practice and they compete at the meets and just make each other better,” said head coach Jimmy Cunningham.
This season, Kennedy has broken the school record in the 1600-meter and 800-meter races, and Kidd has broken the school record in the 3200-meter run that stood for 29 years. Kennedy is currently ranked fourth in AA in the 1600-meter run with a time of 4:19.12 and sixth in the 800-meter run with a time of 1:58.66, and Kidd is ranked fifth in AA in the 3200-meter run with a time of 9:22.79.
Kennedy started running track and cross country in sixth grade after deciding to move away from soccer as his primary sport. He says that his dad, who played soccer at West Virginia and currently runs marathons, has been a great supporter and role model for him. He attributes a lot of his success early on to his dad keeping him focused on improving in the sport. In addition to track and field, Kennedy runs cross country and is a member of Link crew at Hurricane.
Kidd started running in fourth grade. He says his brother was running for the middle school team, so he started running local 5Ks with him, and after some early success felt like the sport fit him well. He attributes a lot of his success to his parents who have supported and pushed him to improve as a runner. In addition to track and field, Kidd runs cross country and is a member of National Honor Society and Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
Hurricane’s Track and Field Team will be back in action Thursday for the Mountain State Athletic Conference Championships at Laidley Field.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named in next week’s Male Gamer of the Week Sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc., and The Putnam Herald.
AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor at Potential Plus at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
