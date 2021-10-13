Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Male Gamer of the Week to co-winners Aaron Kidd and Ty Steorts of Hurricane High School Cross Country.
Kidd and Steorts have led the way for the 3rd ranked AAA cross country team, Hurricane, this season. Kidd and Steorts have each won a meet this year and have a total of 13 top-5 finishes this season.
Steorts won the second meet of the season, the St. Mary’s XC Festival, in a time of 16:30.93 followed closely by Kidd, who finished 2nd in a time of 16:31.00. Later in the season, Kidd won the Boyd County Invitational in a time of 16:10, immediately followed by Steorts in a time of 16:13. Steorts and Kidd each ran their fastest time of the season at the Chick-Fil-A Invitational running 15:33 and 15:42 respectively.
Hurricane’s cross country team won the Mountain State Athletic Conference meet Saturday in impressive fashion. The team had 5 runners place in the top-10. Steorts led the way for Hurricane placing 2nd in a time of 17:26 followed by teammates Nick Kennedy and Aaron Kidd in 3rd and 4th each with a time of 17:27.
“Aaron and Ty are both great kids with good work ethics. One thing they benefit from is getting to compete against each other in practice in addition to the meet. The great thing is there is no animosity between them, their just both good kids who like to compete,” said Coach Cuningham.
Kidd started running with his older brother when he was in elementary school and has enjoyed distance running ever since. When discussing role models, he says his dad really motivates him and keeps him on top of things. Looking ahead, Kidd says he is hoping to have another all-state performance at the state meet. He finished 10th in 2020.
Steorts says his mother, who ran for WVU, got him started in distance running and has been a great role model. When discussing goals, the freshman started with wanting to run in college. He followed that up by saying he is wants to run a sub-16-minute in a 5K this season.
Hurricane will be back in action on Oct. 21 at the Region IV Championships in Ripley, West Virginia.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named in next week’s male Gamer of the Week Sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc., and The Putnam Herald.
AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor at Potential Plus at Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc.
AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor at
Potential Plus at Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc.
