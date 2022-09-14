Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Male Gamer of the Week to Nate Kirk of Hurricane Soccer.
Kirk has been leading the way for Hurricane’s Soccer team this season. Hurricane is off to a fast 9-0-1 start, outscoring the opposition 59-6 this season.
“The season has been going well, and we have been working hard to continue to improve,” Kirk said. “We really want to get out of regionals and make it to states this year.”
The senior forward is leading the scoring with 13 goals and has added 3 assists this season. “Nate is an offensive threat who assisted a goal in the first 10 seconds of a game this season. He always works hard, never gives up, and will fight until the end, because it’s never really over until the whistle blows,” said head coach Kent Bailey.
Kirk has amassed several accolades throughout his career. Last year, he was 1st-Team All-Conference and an Honorable Mention for All-State. He earned 2nd-Team All-Conference his freshman and sophomore year and was named Kanawha Valley Freshman of the Year in 2019.
“As a four-year player, he raises the bar for what a quality Hurricane soccer player should strive for,” said coach Bailey.
Kirk started playing soccer when he was 5 years old, and says what he likes most about the sport is just being out there with his teammates and playing in close games. Kirk didn’t have to look far for role models — his dad and grandfather were both collegiate basketball players, so naturally he has looked up to them. After high school, Kirk plans to study engineering and would like to play college soccer if the opportunity presents itself.
Hurricane will be back in action at 7 p.m. Thursday, when they take on Spring Valley at home.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named in next week’s Male Gamer of the Week sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc., and The Putnam Herald.
AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor at Potential Plus at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor at Potential Plus at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.