Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Male Gamer of the Week award to Dylan Kuhl of Winfield Baseball.
Kuhl has helped lead the Generals to a 7-3 start this season. Last season’s second team all-cardinal conference selection, Kuhl has started well in the batter’s box this season with a .367 batting average including 3 doubles. He has been able to get on base, boasting a .457 on-base percentage, and once on base has been able to amass 5 stolen bases this season. The junior catcher has a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage this season.
“Dylan is our leader in multiple areas. He sets the tone for our team from the weight room to the field. He is committed to excellence in everything he does,” said Winfield’s head coach, Will Issacs.
Kuhl attributes a lot of his success this season to his coaches, teammates, and the off-season program, saying “The weight room has been huge. I feel like that’s a big part, because strength takes over everything — you can hit the ball farther and throw the ball faster.”
When discussing goals this season, he focused on the team, saying, “We have come into this season thinking we can win a state title, so we lifted in the offseason and have been hitting and taking ground ball every day to be as fundamentally sound as possible.”
Kuhl started playing baseball when he was around 6 years old, and says he loves hitting and the feeling of getting a good hit off that bat. Baseball runs in the family, so he didn’t have to look far for role models. Kuhl’s grandfather was a catcher in the Cleveland Indians farm system, and his dad was part of the 1985 state championship team at Winfield.
In addition to baseball, Kuhl is a member of the football team and Fellowship of Christian Athletes at Winfield. Winfield will be back in action on Thursday at Nitro.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named in next week’s Male Gamer of the Week Sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc., and The Putnam Herald.
AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor at Potential Plus at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.