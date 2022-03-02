Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present one of two Male Gamer of the Week awards to Gavin Legg of Winfield Wrestling.
Legg has put together an impressive senior campaign. He is 36-10 with 20 pins this season and is coming off a second-place finish at the Region IV Championship in the 160lb weight class. Legg has placed in the majority of his tournaments this year, including wins at the St. Mary’s Blue Devil Alumnae Championship and Bill Hughes Invitational, where he obtained his 100th career victory.
When discussing his success this season, Legg said, “I put a lot of work in during the offseason and have moved to a heavier weight class, so it’s nice seeing that work pay off.”
“Gavin has been a great team captain and leader. He works hard in practice and takes his wrestling and drilling seriously. I use him as a practice partner for demonstrations, because he is very coachable and pays attention. He is wrestling at peak performance at this time of the year, which is great,” said coach Cochran.
Legg started wrestling in sixth grade and fell in love with the sport. He says he likes the individual aspects of the sport and the hard work the sport requires. He attributes a lot of his success this season to his coaches, and current and former teammates that helped him through his career. Legg plans to go to WVU to study pharmacy.
Legg’s next match will be against the third-place finisher from Region III, Keyshawn Philips from Pike View, in the first round of the state tournament.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named in next week’s male Gamer of the Week Sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc., and The Putnam Herald.
AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor at Potential Plus at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
